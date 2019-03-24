NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Sunday Scores and Updated Bracket

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The second round of the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament got underway Sunday, with eight games scattered throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Star power wasn't in short supply, with three of the four Naismith Trophy finalists taking the court. Louisville and Asia Durr opened the proceedings against Michigan. Megan Gustafson and Sabrina Ionescu receive the spotlight later on.

Here's a look at Sunday's scores and a brief overview of the action.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Second Round)

No. 1 Louisville def. No. 8 Michigan, 71-50

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 4 Texas A&M, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 South Carolina, 2 p.m. ET

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 2 Iowa, 2 p.m. ET

No. 10 Buffalo vs. No. 2 UConn, 7 p.m. ET

No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 4 Miami, 7 p.m. ET

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 1 Mississippi State, 9 p.m. ET

No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 2 Oregon, 9 p.m. ET

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

Louisville 71, Michigan 50

Louisville rolled over Michigan in what was a home game for the Cardinals.

The Wolverines remained somewhat close heading into the half, trailing 38-26. Louisville broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Michigan 17-6, which propelled the Cardinals to a 71-50 victory.

Although Michigan shot a relatively healthy 42.9 percent from the field, Louisville forced 22 turnovers. Efficient shooting doesn't matter much when a team is giving the ball to its opponent so frequently.

Durr delivered a typically electric performance as well. Playing for the final time in front of a Louisville home crowd, she led all scorers with 24 points. The senior guard padded her stat line with two rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Jazmine Jones (15 points, four rebounds, four assists) had a nice game as well for Louisville.

The Cardinals effectively bottled up Naz Hillmon, who entered Sunday as Michigan's leading scorer. The freshman forward finished with six points, well below her season average (13.3).