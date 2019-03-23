NCAA Wrestling Championships 2019: Penn State Wins Title, Results, Standings

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2019: Penn State Wins Title, Results, StandingsMarch 24, 2019
The NCAA wrestling championships had a bit of everything on Saturday—history being made, a dominant team featuring multiple national champions, the meteoric rise of a dynamic freshman taking down a two-time national champion, and much, much more.
Below, we'll break down the final team standings, national champions at every weight, award winners and analyze the rest of the action.
Team Standings
1. Penn State: 137.5 points
2. Ohio State: 96.5 points
3. Oklahoma State: 84.0 points
4. Iowa: 76.0 points
5. Michigan: 62.5 points
6. Missouri: 62.0 points
Individual Champions
125 Pounds: Iowa's Spencer Lee def. Virginia's Jack Mueller
133 Pounds: Rutgers' Nick Suriano def. Oklahoma State's Daton Fix
141 Pounds: Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis def. Ohio State's Joey McKenna
149 Pounds: Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault def. Ohio State's Micah Jordan
157 Pounds: Penn State's Jason Nolf def. Nebraska's Tyler Berger
165 Pounds: Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis def. Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph
174 Pounds: Arizona State's Zahid Valencia def. Penn State's Mark Hall
184 Pounds: Northern Iowa's Drew Foster def. Cornell's Max Dean
197 Pounds: Penn State's Bo Nickal def. Ohio State's Kollin Moore
285 Pounds: Penn State's Anthony Cassar def. Oklahoma State's Derek White
Awards
NCAA's Most Dominant Award: Penn State's Bo Nickal
Most Falls: Central Michigan's Matt Stencel
Most Technical Falls: Lock Haven's Kyle Shoop
NCAA Tournament Coach of the Year: Rutgers' Scott Goodale
Outstanding Wrestler: Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis
Analysis
Penn State came into Saturday night's championship bouts with the team title already locked up, but the Nittany Lions took home plenty of individual hardware, too, with three national champions.
Most notably, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal each took home their third titles, capping off incredible careers.
Andy Hamilton @Andy_Hamilton
Bo Nickal ends his career with three titles and a 120-3 record. It's the first time in 80 years a team had two wrestlers become three-time NCAA champs on the same night.
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Three-time national champion, Bo Nickal of @pennstateWREST! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/uugZSK9xHh
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Penn State senior Bo Nickal reflects on his time with the Nittany Lions and his third NCAA title. #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/Ge0S7Y43oR
Penn State's Anthony Cassar added to the Nittany Lions' big day with his title at 285 pounds.
The Rutgers' wrestling program, meanwhile, came into Saturday night without an individual champion in its history. Nick Suriano ended that drought at 133 pounds, and two matches later, Anthony Ashnault joined him.
Suriano spoke about what it was like to be Rutgers' first champion:
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Nick Suriano after making history for @RUWrestling! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/ddKiuxNCMw
Not to be outdone, Mekhi Lewis—a freshman—also made history for Virginia Tech, defeating two-time champion Vincenzo Joseph in the process to become the Hokies' first national champion.
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
Virginia Tech's FIRST national champ — Mekhi Lewis! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/tRZjhh0cUC
NCAA Wrestling @ncaawrestling
🚨UPSET ALERT!!🚨 Mekhi Lewis of @HokiesWrestling defeats two-time national champion, Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State! #NCAAWrestling https://t.co/MS3MG5bWWU
Not too shabby for Lewis' opening act as a college wrestler.
As for the rest of the matches, Zahid Valencia, Yianni Diakomihalis and Spencer Lee each won their second national championships, while Northern Iowa's Drew Foster ended a 19-year individual champion drought for the Panthers.
It was an amazing day of wrestling, with Cael Sanderson's Nittany Lions coming out as the big winners.
