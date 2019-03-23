NCAA Wrestling Championships 2019: Penn State Wins Title, Results, Standings

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The NCAA wrestling championships had a bit of everything on Saturday—history being made, a dominant team featuring multiple national champions, the meteoric rise of a dynamic freshman taking down a two-time national champion, and much, much more.

Below, we'll break down the final team standings, national champions at every weight, award winners and analyze the rest of the action.

Team Standings

1. Penn State: 137.5 points

2. Ohio State: 96.5 points

3. Oklahoma State: 84.0 points

4. Iowa: 76.0 points

5. Michigan: 62.5 points

6. Missouri: 62.0 points

Individual Champions

125 Pounds: Iowa's Spencer Lee def. Virginia's Jack Mueller

133 Pounds: Rutgers' Nick Suriano def. Oklahoma State's Daton Fix

141 Pounds: Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis def. Ohio State's Joey McKenna

149 Pounds: Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault def. Ohio State's Micah Jordan

157 Pounds: Penn State's Jason Nolf def. Nebraska's Tyler Berger

165 Pounds: Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis def. Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph

174 Pounds: Arizona State's Zahid Valencia def. Penn State's Mark Hall

184 Pounds: Northern Iowa's Drew Foster def. Cornell's Max Dean

197 Pounds: Penn State's Bo Nickal def. Ohio State's Kollin Moore

285 Pounds: Penn State's Anthony Cassar def. Oklahoma State's Derek White

Awards

NCAA's Most Dominant Award: Penn State's Bo Nickal

Most Falls: Central Michigan's Matt Stencel

Most Technical Falls: Lock Haven's Kyle Shoop

NCAA Tournament Coach of the Year: Rutgers' Scott Goodale

Outstanding Wrestler: Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis

Analysis

Penn State came into Saturday night's championship bouts with the team title already locked up, but the Nittany Lions took home plenty of individual hardware, too, with three national champions.

Most notably, Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal each took home their third titles, capping off incredible careers.

Penn State's Anthony Cassar added to the Nittany Lions' big day with his title at 285 pounds.

The Rutgers' wrestling program, meanwhile, came into Saturday night without an individual champion in its history. Nick Suriano ended that drought at 133 pounds, and two matches later, Anthony Ashnault joined him.

Suriano spoke about what it was like to be Rutgers' first champion:

Not to be outdone, Mekhi Lewis—a freshman—also made history for Virginia Tech, defeating two-time champion Vincenzo Joseph in the process to become the Hokies' first national champion.

Not too shabby for Lewis' opening act as a college wrestler.

As for the rest of the matches, Zahid Valencia, Yianni Diakomihalis and Spencer Lee each won their second national championships, while Northern Iowa's Drew Foster ended a 19-year individual champion drought for the Panthers.

It was an amazing day of wrestling, with Cael Sanderson's Nittany Lions coming out as the big winners.