MLB Spring Training 2019: Latest Injury and Notable Fantasy News

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians will not be at full strength when they open their MLB season Thursday in Minnesota against the Twins.

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor finds himself on the injured list as a result of a calf strain he suffered in early February. Lindor has been given plenty of time to return to health, and he is close to being back in the lineup.

Manager Terry Francona simply doesn't want to take a chance with one of the game's brightest stars, though.

"I think, like most players, he had Opening Day as that marker, which I respect," Francona said, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. "I think the best way to explain it is sometimes you got to do the right thing even when it's not convenient. It's so hard when he wants to play so bad to put him on hold for a little bit, but it's the right thing to do.

"I mean the medical people are adamant that it's the right thing to do, so we have to respect that. And I told Frankie. It's no fun telling him that. I mean, shoot, I want him to play every game. But it is the right thing to do. We'll get him back, and he'll play the rest of the year and he won't have to worry about it."

Lindor will be eligible to return April 4 if he gets the go-ahead from the Cleveland medical staff.

He is not the only member of the Indians to start the season with an injury issue. Second baseman Jason Kipnis has a mild right calf sprain, and he will not be able to take part in baseball activities for 7-10 days. He will be re-evaluated at that point, and that's when a possible return schedule will be issued.

The Oakland A's will be without slugger Matt Olson, possibly for an extended period, after he underwent hand surgery Friday.

Olson was injured in Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners in the Tokyo Dome when he fouled off a pitch. He felt immediate pain, stayed in the game and singled in the at-bat. He ran the bases, but he was later removed as the pain in hand grew.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shinn in Los Angeles, and it involved a right hamate excision, per Andrew Simon of MLB.com.

This is a big loss for the A's, as Olson played in all 162 games last season. He belted 29 home runs and had 84 RBI in addition to a slash line of .247/.335/.453.



Rich Hill is the latest Dodger pitcher on the injury list after suffering a medial collateral ligament strain in his last start. The injury will keep him from pitching for two weeks, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been on the injured list throughout the spring.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Hyun Jin-Ryu will start on Opening Day, with the two-time National League champions opening the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett had to be helped off the field Friday after suffering an apparent groin strain while fielding a ground ball and sliding in the process.

Manager David Bell said that an MRI would provide more information and that the situation will be updated Saturday.

"I'm obviously concerned," Bell said, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "But it really doesn't make a whole lot of sense to speculate. I'm sure we'll find out soon enough. He's a huge part of our team, we all know that."

Fantasy News

Justin Verlander and Houston Astros are closing to putting together a two-year extension, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

The 36-year-old Verlander is a conditioning devotee, and he is coming off a powerful season in which he threw 214.0 innings, struck out 290 batters and a had 2.52 earned-run average. Despite his age and usage throughout the years, he remains one of the best pitchers in the game and is clearly a viable fantasy option.

A blister on his pitching hand is not expected to be the source of a problem for Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish.

After an injury-plagued 2018 season, Darvish has been strong for the majority of spring training. Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune tweeted that Darvish threw a bullpen session Friday with a bandage on his hand. He said it felt weird but did not report any issues.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox will begin the season on extended spring training, but he is expected to rejoin the team for its home opener April 9, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com.

Pedroia has four hits in 10 at-bats this spring and has not had any setbacks. "So far, so good," said Pedroia. "I'm still pushing. I'm always excited ... There is a reward at the end of everything. To be able to be out there (at Fenway) and be ready to play, it would be awesome."