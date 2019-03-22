Pacman Jones Agrees to Plea Deal, Will Serve Jail Time in Casino Cheating Case

David Richard/Associated Press

NFL defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones has reportedly agreed to a plea deal that will put him in jail for 10 days.

Citing court documents, TMZ Sports noted Jones faced a "bevy of charges" after he was arrested in an Indiana casino in February. Felony intimidation, felony battery against an officer and a number of misdemeanors were among the charges after he allegedly cheated while playing a table game and then reacted angrily when confronted about it.

The plea agreement drops all charges except felony cheating at gambling and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. In addition to the 10 days in jail, the plea agreement bars him from drinking alcohol for a year and a half or owning firearms without permission from a probation officer during that span.

According to Max Londberg of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones faced nine felony and five misdemeanor charges and was accused of a variety of things, including threatening to kill one of the gaming commission officers and striking or grabbing a public safety official.

He also reportedly attempted to steal chips from a dealer and fled officers.

Jones was released last month after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond plus an additional $1,000 bond, per Londberg.

Jones is a free agent this offseason. Since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round in 2005, he has played for the Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. Jones appeared in seven games for the Broncos in 2018 before they released him in November.