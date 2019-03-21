Tyreek Hill Trade Rumors: Chiefs WR Discussed in Talks to Start NFL Free Agency

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's name reportedly came up in trade talks at the start of NFL free agency.

The Athletic's Jay Glazer wrote Thursday he heard "rumblings" that a Hill trade was being discussed, and he thought it was because his contract being set to expire at the end of the 2019 season.

Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported Friday that Hill is under investigation for alleged battery involving a juvenile. A source told the Kansas City Star that the child is Hill's three-year-old son, who suffered a broken arm.

Hill has yet to comment publicly on the investigation, but the Chiefs released the following statement on the matter: "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We'll have no further comment at this time."

Regarding potential punishment from the NFL against Hill, Glazer noted that he believes it will "take [the league] time" to make a decision because of the "severity and sensitivity" of the situation.

While the 25-year-old Hill is one of the NFL's most dynamic wideouts, he entered the league with some baggage. Hill was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team after the 2014 season after being charged with assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal.

Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, which led to him being sentenced to probation until August 2018.

Espinal, who is the mother of Hill's three-year-old son, was listed under "others involved" in the police report for the battery investigation.

Since getting selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by Kansas City, Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl three times—once as a return man and twice as a receiver.

After topping the 1,000-yard mark in 2017, Hill was even better in 2018. He set career highs across the board with 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, while he also rushed for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score.

Hill was quarterback Patrick Mahomes' most dynamic weapon, and he played a big role in Mahomes being named NFL MVP.

Given his contract situation and the investigation surrounding him, however, Hill's future in Kansas City appears very much in question.