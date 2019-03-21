Final Win-Loss Predictions for Every MLB Team in 2019

1 of 6

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Projected Final Standings

Team Record W +/- Boston Red Sox 101-61 -7 New York Yankees 98-64 -2 Tampa Bay Rays 89-73 -1 Toronto Blue Jays 68-94 -5 Baltimore Orioles 57-105 +10 2018 Standings: BOS, NYY, TB, TOR, BAL

Overview

The Boston Red Sox have the weapons to repeat as World Series champions.

An untested group at the back of the bullpen following the offseason departures of Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly has been frequently identified as a potential weakness. That said, Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier are more than capable of stepping into more prominent roles.

Offensively, all the key pieces are back from the highest-scoring offense in baseball, while the rotation should benefit from a full season of Nathan Eovaldi. Until proven otherwise, this still looks like the team to beat.

The rival New York Yankees will once again be their biggest competition.

Adding James Paxton and signing J.A. Happ during the offseason temporarily bolstered the starting rotation, but they're already without Luis Severino and CC Sabathia to start the year, which led the signing of veteran Gio Gonzalez.

With a high-powered offense and a stacked bullpen, the Yankees will go as far as their starting rotation allows.

As usual, the Tampa Bay Rays will be relying on their pitching staff to shoulder the load.

Free-agent signing Charlie Morton and breakout candidate Tyler Glasno give the rotation a bit more stability behind reigning American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, while the other two spots will again be filled with an "opener" after they found success with that philosophy last year.

Did they do enough to address the offense? A breakout season from Willy Adames and the arrivals of Brandon Lowe (129 major league at-bats for Tampa in 2018), Nate Lowe and others could go a long way.

It looks like a rebuilding season for the Toronto Blue Jays, though the additions of Matt Shoemaker and Clay Buchholz alongside a healthy Marcus Stroman could make for a vastly improved starting staff.

If nothing else, the arrival of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will give fans a glimpse of the future.

And then there are the Baltimore Orioles.

It's not a question of whether they'll lose 100 games again. It's whether they'll exceed last year's 115 losses. It's hard to lose that many games, but this team may be up to the challenge.