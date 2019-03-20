Tough Early 2019 Roster Decisions MLB Teams Need to Make

1 of 5

The Boston Red Sox have a catching conundrum with Blake Swihart, Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez all vying for roles on the 25-man roster.

Swihart is hitting .360 in 25 spring at-bats and forcing the issue. Vazquez is 4-for-29 but is a defensive whiz and could be the everyday catcher despite his offensive shortcomings, considering the potency in the rest of the Red Sox lineup.

That leaves Leon as the potential odd man out, assuming Boston doesn't carry three catchers. That's a safe assumption, given what executive Dave Dombrowski told reporters.

"Nothing against any of the three, because we like them all, but it's hard to carry all three on the big league club," Dombrowski said of Boston's backstops. "None of them have options left, but we're also not going to just give them away to give them away. We'll see where that takes us."

Where it ought to take them is trading Leon, who is by no means a star but is controllable through 2020 and hit .310 with an .845 OPS in 283 plate appearances in 2016.

He ought to fetch at least a decent reliever or an interesting prospect.