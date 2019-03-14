2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The month of March holds tremendous importance in the basketball world.

The college game moves into the national spotlight as brackets are busted on a near-hourly basis during the NCAA tournament. For NBA franchises, this is either time to make a playoff push or peak prospect-intel-gathering time for those soon to own a coveted lottery pick.

Given the super-sized stakes, let's get down to business by plotting out the first round of the 2019 NBA draft and predicting how three top prospects will fare at the Big Dance.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray St.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

6. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

8. Washington Wizards: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

9. New Orleans Pelicans: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

10. Charlotte Hornets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

11. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

12. Los Angeles Lakers: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

13. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

15. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

16. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

17. Brooklyn Nets: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

18. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Coby White, PG, North Carolina

19. Utah Jazz: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

21. Boston Celtics: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

23. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

25. Indiana Pacers: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Ty Jerome, SG, Virginia

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Predictions for Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

Ja Morant Has Highest Scoring Average

There isn't a more dynamic backcourt player in this tournament—or college basketball—than Morant, who's used this season as a personal springboard to climb into the second spot on our draft board.

He's been electric all season, but he's coming into March Madness especially hot. He played all 80 minutes of Murray State's run through the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, supplying 65 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and a game-winner over the two contests.

"We're all about the team at Murray State, but you have to give a lot of credit to this guy," Murray State coach Matt McMahon told reporters after Saturday's championship win. "Everywhere we've gone—places where they have 500 people at their games—brought 8,000 to come see him and our team play."

The Racers will put their best foot forward in the real tournament, which will mean leaning on Morant as much as possible. The star sophomore has logged 40 minutes in five of the club's last eight contests; in those games, he's gone for 30.8 points per night. This season's scoring leader, Campbell's Chris Clemons, averaged an even 30.

Jarrett Culver Plays Way into Top-Three Consideration

Like Morant, Culver is another sophomore who has parlayed a shallow draft class and a wealth of personal growth into a skyrocketing draft stock.

The 6'5" guard is leaps-and-bounds better than last season, adding nearly seven points to his scoring output (from 11.2 to 18.3) and doubling his assists (1.8 to 3.6). While his athleticism doesn't jump off the screen, his skill level often will. Whether he's taking aim from distance, creating shots for others or attacking the basket, he just finds ways to keep the scoreboard moving.

"He's just one of the best players in college basketball," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told reporters. "He's gotten so much better from Year 1 to Year 2. Shoot, he gets better from last week to this week. He's always working on his craft."

Culver usually gets up for big-time competition, too. He played four ranked opponents in the regular season and had at least 23 points in three of those tilts.

Zion Williamson Leads a Championship Charge

If you didn't know better, a look at Duke's schedule might lead you to believe this front-runner got comfortable (and bored) over the course of the season. After winning 23 of their first 25 games, the Blue Devils went just 3-3 down the stretch.

But the explanation for the slide was obvious and (literally) massive—Zion Williamson was around and dominating in those first 25 contests. He exited in the first minute of the 26th with a sprained knee and hasn't returned to action since.

He's expected to return to action Thursday, though, and the Blue Devils should return to elite status if he's at or even near 100 percent.

"If Zion's healthy and whatever, we'll have a chance," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Williamson is the consensus top prospect in this class, and if he's good to go in the tournament, he'll be the best player participating. Already a nightly supplier of 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks, look for the 18-year-old to up the ante while delivering Duke's second national title in the last five years.