Former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes, Colts Agree to 1-Year Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal, his agent Sunny Shah told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

He was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month in a move that saved the team $8.1 million against the cap for 2020.

The 29-year-old had spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings. The 2013 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and was named to his first All-Pro team in 2017, which initially earned him his five-year, $70.1 million extension.

Injuries plagued Rhodes throughout most of 2018, though he missed only two games. Those issues resulted in a relatively down season in which he recorded 47 tackles and seven passes defensed, both career lows, and one interception. 

"You can't control injuries in this game. You just can't. I tried this season to do the most, but it happens," Rhodes told reporters. "I've just got to be better at maintaining my composure, not doing too much. Maybe I was overdoing it, overworking my body this year."

The Florida State University product said the 2018 season was a "lesson learned" for him rushing back from injuries.

Though he played 15 games in 2019 and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, it was more based on reputation as he rarely resembled his old self during an up-and-down campaign.

Indianapolis will be relying on Rhodes to return to 2017 form as the squad tries to improve a pass defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season. Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore have shown promise but remain relatively inexperienced at this level.

The new addition could help turn things around for a Colts team that has high expectations after signing Philip Rivers.

