Jose Canseco Challenges Alex Rodriguez to Fight, Accuses Him of Cheating on J-Lo

One day after Alex Rodriguez confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez, Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of being unfaithful to the pop singer and actress.

Canseco on Sunday said Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica.

Jose and Jessica Canseco married in 1996 and divorced in 1999.

Following his initial tweet alleging Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez, the six-time All-Star also issued a challenge to A-Rod.

Canseco's final season in MLB was in 2001. He tried his hand at mixed martial arts in 2009, losing to Hong Man Choi via first-round submission.