Jose Canseco Challenges Alex Rodriguez to Fight, Accuses Him of Cheating on J-Lo

Jose Canseco Challenges Alex Rodriguez to Fight, Accuses Him of Cheating on J-LoMarch 11, 2019
One day after Alex Rodriguez confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez, Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of being unfaithful to the pop singer and actress.
Canseco on Sunday said Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica.
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate
Jose and Jessica Canseco married in 1996 and divorced in 1999.
Following his initial tweet alleging Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez, the six-time All-Star also issued a challenge to A-Rod.
Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco
Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want
Canseco's final season in MLB was in 2001. He tried his hand at mixed martial arts in 2009, losing to Hong Man Choi via first-round submission.
