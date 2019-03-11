Jose Canseco Challenges Alex Rodriguez to Fight, Accuses Him of Cheating on J-Lo

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 19: Jose Canseco #33 of the 1989 Oakland A's joins his teammates as they celebrate their World Series championship 25 years ago, before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at O.co Coliseum on July 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

One day after Alex Rodriguez confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez, Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of being unfaithful to the pop singer and actress.

Canseco on Sunday said Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica.

Jose and Jessica Canseco married in 1996 and divorced in 1999.

Following his initial tweet alleging Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez, the six-time All-Star also issued a challenge to A-Rod.

Canseco's final season in MLB was in 2001. He tried his hand at mixed martial arts in 2009, losing to Hong Man Choi via first-round submission.

