Rafael Nadal Cruises to Straight-Set Win vs. Jared Donaldson at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal kicked off his run at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open with an impressive 6-1, 6-1, win over Jared Donaldson.

The No. 2 seed was one of the last players to get started at Indian Wells in California, while Donaldson earned a straight-sets win over Tatsuma Ito in the first round. Momentum wasn't a factor, however, as Nadal was able to earn an easy victory.

The Spaniard is a three-time winner at this Masters event but missed last year's tournament and hasn't raised the trophy since 2013.

Nadal had all of his shots working in this one, excelling in the first set with both his backhand and forehand:

After Donaldson won his first service game, Nadal took control with five straight wins, including two breaks, to finish with the 6-1 opening-set win.

It was a masterful performance from the 32-year-old:

The second set was more of the same, making everything difficult for his opponent.

Nadal added another incredible shot to his highlight reel in the final game:

He closed out the win in an hour and 12 minutes with this tough volley:

Nadal was a little sloppy with his serve at times, only getting 54 percent of his first serves in play while finishing with three double-faults. Of course, that didn't seem to affect him as he faced little resistance in his service games.

The superstar didn't face a single break point the entire match and won 76 percent of his service points overall.

Meanwhile, he remained aggressive when Donaldson was serving and didn't just wait for his opponent to make a mistake. He came through with plenty of winners to show that he is in good enough form to make a run in this tournament.

Nadal is coming off a disappointing showing at Acapulco when he lost to Nick Kyrgios in his second match.

He will now face No. 25 Diego Schwartzman in the round of 32, with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic potentially on tap down the line.