Hjalte Froholdt NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Michael Woods/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Contact balance is always square, and he's able to fight pressure from any angle comfortably by engaging overall strength and flexibility in his core and lower back.

—Shows a good understanding of angles and leverage in space and doesn't look rushed when reaching second-level defenders.

—Pad level off the snap looks good and shows nice lower-body flexion to quick-set, mirror and post.

—Short legs give him natural leverage advantages and make it easier for him to set a kickstand and root into the ground to fight straight-line power rushes.

WEAKNESSES



—Only three seasons of offensive line play after he joined Arkansas as a defensive lineman and only began playing football as an exchange student from Denmark during his sophomore year in high school.

—Length throughout his frame is a concern. He's short-limbed and will struggle to set and maintain space versus speed-rushers who press his edge. His short arms (31¼") rarely land first when engaging defenders.

—Too often willing to have stalemates and relaxed reps without showing the dominant plays you want from an interior player with some attitude.

—Hands shoot wide, land soft and fail to ever latch and ratchet in for elbow torque and power, particularly on running plays during which he doesn't seem to have the overall hand size (9¾") or grip strength to control defenders.

OVERALL

Froholdt uses his body composition and overall build to his advantage, showing awareness for the ways he can win. A lack of true power and nastiness is evident all over his tape and points to a player who needs to find a fourth gear that leads to increased competitive toughness. His hands are inconsistent at best and will likely keep him relegated to a practice squad for his first couple of seasons.

GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Alex Cappa