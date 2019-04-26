Bobby Evans NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Brett Deering/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Incredibly long arms (34 ¾") that allowed him to keep defenders way off his frame in the passing game. Generates immediate separation.

—Started at both tackle positions at Oklahoma and could also have value at guard.

—A bully with compact functional strength. Punch can knock rushers off balance.

—Can dig his cleats in the dirt and handle any bull rush.

—Smart blocker who had to protect two very mobile quarterbacks and was patient and disciplined about not getting upfield.

WEAKNESSES

—Height (6'4") will be a question, but he meets the requirement for arm length.

—Lacks short-area quickness and depth in his kick-slide to stick at left tackle, at least at a high level. Could see a move to guard.

—Plays with stiff hips and struggles with speed rushers. Alabama's Christian Miller worked him with outside quickness and body lean.

—Gets caught reaching and is met with a rip or chop moves because he telegraphs his pass sets.

OVERALL

Evans is solid but not spectacular at left tackle. He could be a good backup at that spot or potentially move to guard or right tackle in the NFL and get a look at a starting position. Evans' versatility and length are his calling cards, and they're both good enough that he'll likely get a starting look sooner than later.

GRADE: 5.90 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Dion Dawkins