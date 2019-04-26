Chuma Edoga NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

John McCoy/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Above average in the running game. Can move, pull or slide to reach the second level.

—Has versatility at tackle and guard while developing his pass protection.

—Good bend and flexibility to his game already. Defenders will struggle to turn the corner on him.

—Comes out of his stance with good fire and knows where to be.

—Athleticism points to potentially high upside. Many teams we spoke with believe they can get the most out of him after the USC program went into the tank.

WEAKNESSES

—Weight room work has come into question by scouts. Lacks functional strength.

—Lacks ideal height (6'3") and weight (308 lbs) for a tackle.

—Developmental project in pass protection.

—Can be dominated by power rushers. Struggles to anchor and has slow, weak hands.

OVERALL

Edoga is a good enough athlete at such a premium position that teams will roll the dice on being able to fix what USC couldn't in his game and attitude. He's a little shorter than teams like, but his arm length (34 ¾") is enough to make up for that fact.

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Kelvin Beachum