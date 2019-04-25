Dexter Lawrence NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who got onto the field as a true freshman for Clemson.

—Massive size at 6'4", 342 pounds with 34¾-inch arm length and 10½-inch hands and the athleticism to play any alignment from 5-technique across the line to 5-technique.

—Rare natural strength in his upper and lower body to simply overpower blockers when faced with one-on-one situations; has the power to split double-teams and not slow down on his path to the quarterback.

—When lined up in a two-gap situation, he has the size and power to be a retaining wall that keeps blockers from advancing to the second level.

—High-character teammate who received glowing reviews from Clemson's coaching staff for his leadership, work ethic and personality.

—Stack-and-shed skills are elite.

WEAKNESSES

—Missed 2018 playoff run after failing a test for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug banned by the NCAA.

—Has to prove he can be an effective third-down pass-rusher and not just a first- and second-down run defender.

—Pressure from a bull rush could be better with almost nonexistent pressure from outside the shoulder of his blocker.

—Seems to have regressed after breakout in 2016 and struggled to put together game-changing performances despite unstoppable size and power combination.

—Can get too high coming out of his stance and surrender himself to blockers.

OVERALL

Lawrence is a rare dude from a physical standpoint, and his play is more impressive than that of last year's No. 12 overall selection, Vita Vea. It's that comparison that has evaluators considering that Lawrence could be a top-20 selection in this year's class. If teams bet on his size, athleticism and the early-career production, then it's feasible that Lawrence could hear his name called early in Round 1.

GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Dontari Poe