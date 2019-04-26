Zach Allen NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Big (6'4", 281 pounds), versatile pass-rusher with excellent length (34¾" arms) and the ability to play in multiple alignments.

—Two-year starter who posted 100 tackles as a junior, a rare stat for a defensive lineman, and notched 6.5 sacks and two blocked kicks as a senior.

—First-step quickness is awesome and is backed up by power that he can tap into at any time to stun a blocker. Has a full arsenal of pass-rushing moves and will use length, quickness and an impactful bull-rush to get into the backfield.

—Smart read-and-react player who isn't fooled by misdirection and attacks his keys with quick thinking.

—Stack-and-shed expert in the run game who can hold his ground and anchor in a two-gap scheme but also has the power and quickness to make impacts from a gap.

—Powerful, NFL-ready player who could see a high number of reps at defensive tackle in the pros.

WEAKNESSES

—Not a natural pass-rusher and may be moved inside to tackle depending on what scheme he's drafted into.

—Lacks the speed to play off the edge and beat NFL offensive tackles to the backfield.

—Struggles in pursuit because of poor open-field speed and stiffness in his lower body.

—Overall athleticism isn't that of a productive pass-rusher at defensive end.

OVERALL

Teams in search of strong, versatile defensive linemen will love Zach Allen, but his value as a true pass-rusher could limit his fit in the NFL. His toughness, instincts and ability to make an immediate impact in the run game are all sellable traits that coaches and scouts will want in Round 2.

GRADE: 6.55 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Deatrich Wise Jr.