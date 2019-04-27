Drue Tranquill NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

File-This Oct. 13, 2018, file photo shows Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill celebrating after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh. Notre Dame defensive captain Tranquill and leading receiver Miles Boykin weren’t even Fighting Irish fans the last time they had a 12-0 regular season. Maybe that was a good thing since those current players didn’t have to suffer through how that season ended. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Hustle is evident every play.

—Mental processing is above-average in coverage.

—Plays with passion and effort that can compensate for deficiencies.

—Leadership traits and character through the roof.

—Athletic profile and versatility allow him to play multiple LB spots.

         

WEAKNESSES

—Multiple ACL injuries.

—Will be considered old as a rookie (turns 24 in mid-August).

—Limited change-of-direction post-injuries.

—Tackling technique lacks wrap in finish, and he struggles when he can't run through someone.

—Gets caught watching backfield action and can be manipulated when diagnosing.

            

OVERALL

Drue Tranquill will impress NFL decision-makers with his maturity, leadership ability and overall character. He is the type of player programs look to build around. However, Tranquill's multiple ACL injuries raise major red flags. While ACL injuries aren't nearly as devastating as they once were, multiple injuries become an even greater concern when a prospect's traits are largely tied to his athleticism. Tranquill is a core special teamer who will find a home because of his off-field traits, but he may struggle to make a long-term impact on the field.

               

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Shaquem Griffin

