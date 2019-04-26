Diontae Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Rarely caught from behind when running vertically or after the catch.

—Special teams player and option at returner who found his way onto the field no matter the situation in a deep receiver group at Toledo.

—Plays much bigger than his size and can compete on high throws with bigger corners. Angles and turns his body to catch balls outside his frame.

—Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage makes him difficult to reroute with press coverage.

—Playmaker who scored as a receiver and returner and shows excellent yards-after-catch ability on short passes.

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized at 5'11", 183 pounds.

—Focus-related drops were a problem in 2017.

—Doesn't have ideal strength to shed coverage or body defenders for positioning.

—Length and toughness aren't ideal.

OVERALL

There isn't much to dislike about Diontae Johnson's game. He can play underneath, in intermediate areas and vertically with great speed. Drops had been an issue before 2018, but he seemed to improve in his final collegiate season. If a team commits to getting Johnson the ball in space and underneath, he can be dangerous as a third receiver and return man.

GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Travis Benjamin