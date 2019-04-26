Diontae Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson (3) catches the ball for a touchdown past Akron defensive back Denzel Butler (13) during the second quarter of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Detroit. Toledo retained possession of the ball. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Rarely caught from behind when running vertically or after the catch.

—Special teams player and option at returner who found his way onto the field no matter the situation in a deep receiver group at Toledo.

—Plays much bigger than his size and can compete on high throws with bigger corners. Angles and turns his body to catch balls outside his frame.  

—Lateral quickness off the line of scrimmage makes him difficult to reroute with press coverage.

—Playmaker who scored as a receiver and returner and shows excellent yards-after-catch ability on short passes.

               

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized at 5'11", 183 pounds.

—Focus-related drops were a problem in 2017.

—Doesn't have ideal strength to shed coverage or body defenders for positioning.

Length and toughness aren't ideal.

         

OVERALL

There isn't much to dislike about Diontae Johnson's game. He can play underneath, in intermediate areas and vertically with great speed. Drops had been an issue before 2018, but he seemed to improve in his final collegiate season. If a team commits to getting Johnson the ball in space and underneath, he can be dangerous as a third receiver and return man.

           

GRADE: 5.69 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Travis Benjamin

