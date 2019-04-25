Josh Jacobs NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Associated Press

POSITIVES:

—Powerful, violent runner with the mindset to lower his pads and run through contact while giving maximum effort on all runs.

—Excellent build with thick, powerful legs.

—Smart, patient runner who waits for the play to develop and then uses his acceleration and power to crash through openings.

—Has loose hips and can cut back across the plane and bounce runs outside the tackle box.

—Rarely loses yards and is a fall-forward kind of back who will get skinny or truck his way through an opening.

—Looks patient but does everything fast.

—Experience as a receiver out of the backfield with soft, natural hands.

—Limited wear and tear after only 251 career carries.

NEGATIVES:

—Doesn’t have run-away speed to rip off explosive chunk plays.

—Will sometimes take multiple steps when just one is needed to cut and change direction.

—Tape does not show him blocking; could be due to a lack of talent or a coaching decision.

—Will not make defenders miss in the open field and could be susceptible to a high number of hits.

OVERALL:

Jacobs is the unquestioned top back in the 2019 draft class with excellent vision, balance, power and tools as a receiver out of the backfield. Teams will rightfully question his breakaway speed, but it’s rare to get a back with this much talent and so little damage done to his body coming out of college. Jacobs has early Pro Bowl potential.

GRADE: 7.25 (ROUND 1—TOP 15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: Frank Gore