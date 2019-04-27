Gardner Minshew NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Fiery, passionate leader who took the long way to Washington State after starting his career at Northwest Mississippi Community College and then signing at East Carolina, where he was a backup for two seasons.

—Went from a forgotten graduate transfer to Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year; loved by teammates and coaches for his fiery leadership and charisma. One scout called him "a Baker Mayfield-like dude."

—Accurate passer on underneath and timing routes; throws with good awareness and doesn't make his receivers reach for the ball.

—Has enough athleticism to make plays on the move; will scramble and can be effective on rollouts. Incredibly tough and isn't afraid to take a shot to make a play.

—Has a natural feel for where to throw the ball and makes plays that leave you shaking your head; drops it in a bucket down the field and has excellent instincts for where to attack the defense.

WEAKNESSES

—One-year wonder who dominated statistically in the most quarterback-friendly scheme in the nation.

—Average to below-average arm strength shows up when asked to put the ball on a rope and hit targets in stride.

—Short (6'1"), stocky frame is below what the NFL wants from quarterbacks without elite athletic traits; size leads to many passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

—Short-hops some passes that come up short of the intended target; doesn't always drive throws with his lower body and lacks true arm strength to hit 20-yard comebacks or crossing routes.

—Played in a scheme that didn't ask him to make full-field reads.

OVERALL

Minshew is one of the most fun players to watch in the 2019 draft class, but he has athletic limitations that will give teams hesitation. He's a great leader with obvious charisma and high confidence—anyone rocking a mustache and jorts is dripping with it—that resonates well with teammates and coaches alike. Minshew might top out as a backup, but he's the type of player everyone wants on their team.

GRADE: 5.50 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Brian Hoyer