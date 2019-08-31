Report: Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks from Texans for 2 Players, Pick

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly traded star edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Seahawks sent edge-rusher Barkevious Mingo, linebacker Jacob Martin and a 2020 third-round draft pick to the Texans.

The Texans used the franchise tag on Clowney in March, though the belief was that it would simply buy the team and the player more time to negotiate an extension. That kept him out of free agency, but the two sides couldn't work out a deal, and Clowney skipped the team's offseason conditioning program and missed the deadline for an extension.

Rather than elongate the stand-off, the Texans traded him.

The 26-year-old was excellent in 2018, registering 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

In his five-year career, Clowney has posted 205 tackles and 29 sacks, though injuries limited him to just four games in his rookie season and cost him five games in 2015-16. He's only missed one game the past two seasons, however, pairing with J.J. Watt to give the Texans one of the league's scariest front sevens.

He's also been selected to three straight Pro Bowls.

"I think he's a disruptive player," head coach Bill O'Brien said after last season, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Jadeveon is a big part of what we've done here. Like I always say, when he feels good, health-wise, and he's ready to rock and roll, he's hard to handle."

It was expected that Clowney would be hard to handle in a Texans jersey for years to come. Instead, he'll be terrorizing quarterbacks for the Seahawks after Saturday's huge trade.

Seattle now has an edge-rusher replacement for Frank Clark after he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. And it was a big move for a defense that has lost some of its bite since the Legion of Boom days.

But with Clowney and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks have two game-changing talents on that side of the ball. And once Jarran Reed returns from his six-game suspension, they'll have another dynamic player on the front seven. Seattle has the look of a contender in the NFC.