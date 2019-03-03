NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Buzz During Scouting Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine has completed two days of workouts, with more former college players taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday and Monday.

After the first two days of workouts featured offensive and special teams players, the last two days will focus on defense, with defensive linemen and linebackers working out on Sunday and defensive backs taking the field on Monday.

So far, the combine has done a lot to show which prospects could be selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, as some of the future pro players have boosted their stock heading into the draft in April.

There has already been quite a bit of buzz to come out of the combine, and there will certainly be more to come in the next few days.

NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

17. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Latest Scouting Combine Buzz

What Will Cardinals Do At No. 1?

After drafting former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round last year, many didn't expect the Arizona Cardinals to be drafting another top-tier college quarterback so soon. But things may have changed.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported on Saturday that there is a "legitimate expectation around the league" that the Cardinals will select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick.

Murray could become a star quarterback—and he helped alleviate some concerns about his size when he weighed in at 207 pounds at the combine—so Arizona may not want to pass on him. Plus, new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has praised the former Sooners star in the past.

It would certainly be surprising to see the Cardinals move on from Rosen so quickly, but it appears that could happen.

Meanwhile, Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa said the Cardinals would be making a "big mistake" if they don't take him at No. 1, according to NFL.com. Bosa is considered one of the top players in this year's class.

"I wouldn't say anything about Kyler," Bosa told NFL.com. "I would just say that I'm somebody who loves the game more than anybody. I'm going to come in and I'm going to work every day, every practice trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, then you have somebody's who's going to improve throughout my entire career."

Oliver Displays Confidence At Combine

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver may have had his draft stock lowered over the past year, but he's still confident in his ability. In fact, Oliver compared himself to one of the best defensive players in the NFL on Saturday.

According to NFL.com, Oliver said that he compares his game to the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, stating that he thinks he can make an impact like Donald at the next level.

"I have to say Aaron Donald, just because of his stature and his style of play," Oliver told NFL.com. "It's truly amazing to see what he's done at his size. I feel like I could come and do the same thing, if not better."

Oliver may no longer be seen as a potential No. 1 pick, but he should still be selected during the first round of the draft. And he could quickly make an impact on a team's defense.

The former Houston standout will have a chance to support his words when he takes the field for his combine workout on Sunday.

Top Combine Performances

Here are the players who have performed the best in each of the drills so far (per NFL.com):

40-yard dash: Parris Campbell (Ohio State WR) and Andy Isabella (UMass WR), 4.31 seconds

Bench press: Iosua Opeta (Weber State OL), 39 reps

Vertical jump: Miles Boykin (Notre Dame WR) and Emanuel Hall (Missouri WR), 43.5 inches

Broad jump: Emanuel Hall (Missouri WR), 11 feet, 9 inches

3 cone drill: Easton Stick (North Dakota State QB), 6.65 seconds

20-yard shuttle: Parris Campbell (Ohio State WR) and Cody Thompson (Toledo WR), 4.03 seconds

60-yard shuttle: Hunter Renfrow (Clemson WR) and Cody Thompson (Toledo WR), 11.39 seconds