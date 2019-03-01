Kyler Murray on Bryce Harper's $330M Contract: Some NFL QBs Earn More Per Year

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies has set the benchmark for athletes' money-making aspirations in U.S. sports, and it could hit close to home for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray faced a public fork in the road when he had to choose between sticking to his original plan of playing in MLB for the Oakland A's—who drafted him No. 9 overall last summer—or trying his hand in the NFL.

He chose football, and while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner commented on Harper's record-breaking deal when asked if it "got his attention," per Albert Breer of The MMQB: "Everyone makes a big deal of him making $300 million. There's quarterbacks making more per year than him."

Harper's $330 million pact with Philadelphia is fully guaranteed. It is the richest contract ever given in baseball, per Tyler Kepner of the New York Times, and the largest in any American sport.

