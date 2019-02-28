John Tavares Met with 'Assh--e' Chant, Plastic Snakes in 1st Game vs. Islanders

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates in warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on February 28, 2019 in Uniondale City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Islanders fans spent nine years cheering for John Tavares when he was a member of their beloved team, but now that he is a Toronto Maple Leaf, the Nassau Coliseum is no longer a warm and welcoming environment for the star.

Tavares made his first trip to Nassau Coliseum since signing a seven-year, $77 million deal with his childhood team Thursday. It was then that he found out just how hostile his former home arena could be:

Not only did New York fans greet him with "traitor" and "JT sucks" chants, as ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pointed out, but there was also a NSFW chant directed at the ex-Islander:

While New York fans will still feel betrayed, it's worth noting the Islanders are currently on pace to end a two-year playoff drought without Tavares. The Islanders (36-19-7, 79 points) currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division, while Tavares' Leafs (39-20-4, 82 points) are currently third in the Atlantic.

Tavares has 36 goals, 32 assists and 68 points through 63 games in his first season in Toronto.

Related

    Tavares Ready for 'Emotional' Reception in Long Island Return

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Tavares Ready for 'Emotional' Reception in Long Island Return

    Sean Leahy
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Trotz to Islanders Fans: 'Be Respectful'

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Trotz to Islanders Fans: 'Be Respectful'

    TSN
    via TSN

    Trotz: This Game Is About More Than Just John Tavares

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Trotz: This Game Is About More Than Just John Tavares

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Matt Martin: Tavares' Return 'Will Be Hard on Him'

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Matt Martin: Tavares' Return 'Will Be Hard on Him'

    Newsday
    via Newsday