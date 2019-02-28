John Tavares Met with 'Assh--e' Chant, Plastic Snakes in 1st Game vs. Islanders

John Tavares Met with 'Assh--e' Chant, Plastic Snakes in 1st Game vs. IslandersMarch 1, 2019
New York Islanders fans spent nine years cheering for John Tavares when he was a member of their beloved team, but now that he is a Toronto Maple Leaf, the Nassau Coliseum is no longer a warm and welcoming environment for the star.
Tavares made his first trip to Nassau Coliseum since signing a seven-year, $77 million deal with his childhood team Thursday. It was then that he found out just how hostile his former home arena could be:
Dan Rosen @drosennhl
Leafs hit the ice at the Coliseum. See if you can tell when John Tavares gets out there. https://t.co/KypBZnzi0s
Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets
Islanders fans are tossing plastic snakes at John Tavares during warmups https://t.co/MyTQXq9un7
Not only did New York fans greet him with "traitor" and "JT sucks" chants, as ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pointed out, but there was also a NSFW chant directed at the ex-Islander:
While New York fans will still feel betrayed, it's worth noting the Islanders are currently on pace to end a two-year playoff drought without Tavares. The Islanders (36-19-7, 79 points) currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division, while Tavares' Leafs (39-20-4, 82 points) are currently third in the Atlantic.
Tavares has 36 goals, 32 assists and 68 points through 63 games in his first season in Toronto.
Tavares Ready for 'Emotional' Reception in Long Island Return