John Tavares Met with 'Assh--e' Chant, Plastic Snakes in 1st Game vs. Islanders

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Islanders fans spent nine years cheering for John Tavares when he was a member of their beloved team, but now that he is a Toronto Maple Leaf, the Nassau Coliseum is no longer a warm and welcoming environment for the star.

Tavares made his first trip to Nassau Coliseum since signing a seven-year, $77 million deal with his childhood team Thursday. It was then that he found out just how hostile his former home arena could be:

Not only did New York fans greet him with "traitor" and "JT sucks" chants, as ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pointed out, but there was also a NSFW chant directed at the ex-Islander:

While New York fans will still feel betrayed, it's worth noting the Islanders are currently on pace to end a two-year playoff drought without Tavares. The Islanders (36-19-7, 79 points) currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division, while Tavares' Leafs (39-20-4, 82 points) are currently third in the Atlantic.

Tavares has 36 goals, 32 assists and 68 points through 63 games in his first season in Toronto.