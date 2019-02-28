Demaryius Thomas Arrested on Vehicular Assault Charge Stemming from Car Crash

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been arrested in Denver on a charge of vehicular assault related to a Feb. 16 car crash.

CBS Denver reported the update Thursday, while Troy Renck of Denver 7 shared Thomas' mugshot:

Police said at the time that Thomas and two passengers were transported to the hospital after suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car rollover crash, per Sam Tabachnik of the Denver Post.

Michael Tafoya, an eyewitness to the incident, told TMZ Sports he was shocked when people emerged from the car after it launched 20 feet in the air and flipped over three times.

"I thought those people were dead," he said.

Thomas spent the first eight-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Broncos traded him to the Houston Texans in October.

The 31-year-old Georgia Tech product suffered a ruptured Achilles in December after making seven appearances for the Texans. Houston released him Feb. 12, and he's currently a free agent.

