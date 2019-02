Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants insist they have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr., but if they do decide to explore the star wideout's market, don't be surprised if teams from the Bay Area come calling.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that both the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders are "strong suitors" for a possible Beckham trade.

That report comes on the heels of New York general manager Dave Gettleman making it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday the three-time Pro Bowler isn't going anywhere, per Judy Battista of NFL.com: "We didn't sign Odell to trade him."

That echoes what he told reporters last month, per SNY:

It has been just a matter of months since the Giants signed Beckham to a record-setting five-year, $95 million extension back in August.

After being limited to just four games in 2017 due to an ankle injury, Beckham proved this past season that he could regain his pre-injury form. He hauled in 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He also threw two passes for 106 yards and two scores.

His season was cut short due to a quad injury, though, as he missed the team's final four contests.

Even with a long-term deal taken care of, Beckham's future in the Big Apple came into question in October when he told ESPN's Josina Anderson that it was "a tough question" when asked if he was truly happy in New York (starting at the 5:50 mark):

Less than two months after signing a five-year extension, that answer did not make for good optics. And it didn't help that he questioned Eli Manning and the Giants offense in that same interview.

Both San Francisco (Jimmy Garoppolo) and Oakland (Derek Carr) have passers who they believe are franchise quarterbacks. However, both receiving corps could use a boost. Kendrick Bourne's 487 yards were the most among 49ers wide receivers, while Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 in May, led the Raiders' wide receivers with 739 yards.

Also of note, Oakland traded now-three-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in October for a first-round pick.

New York does not appear to be looking to move Beckham, but Gettleman's public stance could be a negotiating tactic as well. If the Giants stick to their word, the 49ers and Raiders could turn to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as it is no secret that seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown is on the market.