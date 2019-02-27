Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Accuse Floyd Mayweather of Tampering

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions has filed a cease-and-desist letter against Floyd Mayweather, accusing him of tampering with Ryan Garcia.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Garcia's desire to fight Mayweather-promoted fighter Gervonta "Tank" Davis has created an issue between the two camps.

Garcia skipped out on a Golden Boy card in order to attend Davis' first-round TKO of Hugo Ruiz on Feb. 9. The two venues were within two and a half hours of one another.

Mayweather has thus far refused to set up a Garcia-Davis fight. He instead offered Garcia $200,000 if he were able to defeat Rolando Romero, Davis' sparring partner.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

