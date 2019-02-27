Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Accuse Floyd Mayweather of Tampering

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Ryan Garcia, right, punches Dominican Republic's Braulio Rodriguez during the fourth round of an lightweight boxing match Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in New York. Garcia stopped Rodriguez in the fifth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions has filed a cease-and-desist letter against Floyd Mayweather, accusing him of tampering with Ryan Garcia.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Garcia's desire to fight Mayweather-promoted fighter Gervonta "Tank" Davis has created an issue between the two camps.

Garcia skipped out on a Golden Boy card in order to attend Davis' first-round TKO of Hugo Ruiz on Feb. 9. The two venues were within two and a half hours of one another.

Mayweather has thus far refused to set up a Garcia-Davis fight. He instead offered Garcia $200,000 if he were able to defeat Rolando Romero, Davis' sparring partner.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

