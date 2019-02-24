Mel Kiper 2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Top the Rankings

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are once again the top two players on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board.

Kiper wrote of Bosa:

"There's no change at the top, as I've had Bosa to the Cardinals with the No. 1 pick in both of my mock drafts. He's expected to work out at the combine, and teams want to see that he has made a full recovery from the core muscle injury that ended his Ohio State career early. Bosa is an elite pass-rusher who is advanced for his age in his technique; you can probably thank his brother, Joey Bosa, and dad, John, both former first-round picks. He finished his college career with 17.5 sacks in two-plus seasons, most of which were in a loaded line rotation."

Bosa appeared in only three games for Ohio State in 2018, registering 14 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries before a core muscle injury cut his junior season short. But he showed enough talent and upside in his college career to put him solidly in the running to be the top overall pick.

The Arizona Cardinals may not be the team to make that pick, as they could trade it to a quarterback-needy team looking to climb up the board. Otherwise, Bosa remains the front-runner to go No. 1.

Williams looks like a safe bet to go anywhere from Nos. 2-5. His eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss make him as disruptive of an interior defender as there is in the draft, and the fact he dominated in the SEC only helps his cause.

Kiper noted Williams' "ability to use his hands to disengage from blockers" as a strength, adding that he is "so good at destroying double-teams" and is the "best 3-technique penetrator in this draft."

B/R's Matt Miller agrees with Kiper's top two choices, as he also put Bosa at No. 1 and Williams at No. 2 in his latest big board. Miller rounded out his top 10 as follows:

3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

6. Devin White, LB, LSU

7. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Miss. State

8. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

9. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

For teams that need to address their front seven on defense, this year's draft is loaded at the top. Bosa and Williams are the headliners, but there is a lot of talent on that side of the ball, including Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat, Florida State's Brian Burns and Florida's Jachai Polite.