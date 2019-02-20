Roman Josi, Ryan O'Reilly and Top Highlights from Feb. 19

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues own the longest winning streak of the National Hockey League season after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

The Blues extended their winning run to 11 games by way of a 3-2 overtime victory in which they also set the franchise record for longest winning streak.

St. Louis wasn't the only Central Division side to leap into the spotlight Tuesday, as the Nashville Predators used a pair of third-period goals from Roman Josi to knock off the Dallas Stars 5-3.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning continued their winning ways, despite taking on Philadelphia with a short-handed lineup.

Tampa Bay's seven-game winning streak is the second-longest run in the NHL behind the Blues.

Tuesday's NHL Scores

Florida 4, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

New York Rangers 2, Carolina 1

Montreal 3, Columbus 2

St. Louis 3, Toronto 2 (Final/OT)

Anaheim 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville 5, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2 (Final/Shootout)

O'Reilly Extends St. Louis Winning Streak With OT Game-Winner

Parayko's Laser From The Point

Domi Records 20th Goal

Johansson Displays Silky-Smooth Skill

Barkov Sneaks In Goal From Tight Angle

Lightning Get Off To Fast Start

Hinostroza Wins Shootout For Coyotes

Rinne Hustles To Make Pad Save

Domingue's Terrific Effort To Keep Out Flyers

Blues Set Franchise Record

The hottest team in hockey set a new franchise record for longest winning streak Tuesday.

St. Louis broke the 17-year mark with its 11th consecutive victory, per Chris Pinkert of the team's official website.

The 11-game winning streak has boosted the Blues above the wild-card positions and into third place in the Central Division.

The streak that dates back to January 23 has featured a change in mentality within the team, as Alex Pietrangelo noted, per Pinkert.

"It's great, especially after the way we started this year. It's a good push for us," Pietrangelo said. "We've come a long way since then. For me and everyone else here, you get the sense we're not really satisfied. We know we can play better throughout games. We're looking hard in the mirror every day, and it's making us come out strong the next game."

Ryan O'Reilly, who scored the game-winning goal, seconded that notion, as he mentioned the importance of the victory, per NHL.com's Lou Korac:

St. Louis has an opportunity to extend its streak to 12 games Thursday against the Stars, and a win over Dallas would increase the gap between the Blues and the wild-card positions to eight points.

Josi Powers Predators Past Stars

Josi handed the Predators a needed momentum boost with his pair of third-period tallies in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

The victory at home came after two days off following a brutal 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

As Josi told Fox Sports Tennessee's Lyndsay Rowley, the Predators weren't happy with Saturday's loss to Vegas and wanted to come out with a victory over a Central Division foe in Dallas.

"We weren't happy with the way we played in Vegas and we had two days to sit on it," Josi said. "It was a big game for us, but now we got to focus on the next game and get some consistency."

Not only did Tuesday's win help the Predators rebound from the loss to the Golden Knights, it kept them six points ahead of the surging Blues and moved them one point back of the first-place Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division.

Nashville should be able to pick up more momentum in the three games ahead of its meeting with the Blues next Tuesday, as it faces Los Angeles, Colorado and Edmonton, all of whom are out of the playoff positions in the Western Conference, in the next six days.

Wednesday's NHL Schedule

Chicago at Detroit (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Winnipeg at Colorado (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

New York Islanders at Calgary (9:30 p.m. ET)

Boston at Vegas (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

