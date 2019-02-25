Ranking the Top 50 Prospects Ready to Compete at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

4 of 14

20. EDGE Jachai Polite, Florida

Polite is a compact ball of energy and explosion. The 6'2", 242-pound pass-rusher won't be considered a fit for every system. But any team that takes him off its board is shortsighted since his speed, natural leverage and relentless pursuit will make him difficult to contain in any scheme.

19. EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

If an organization prefers long, lean and bendy edge-rushers, Sweat is their guy. The 6'6", 252-pound defender with 35⅝-inch arms, per Optimum Scouting, collected 22 sacks during his two seasons at Mississippi State. Although, Sweat still needs to work on generating more power through his lanky frame.



18. LT Andre Dillard, Washington State

Dillard is the class' most patient and well-rounded pass-blocker. The 6'5", 310-pound lineman might not be the most physically gifted left tackle, but he can step in from day one as a starter and not have a coaching staff worried about its quarterback getting blasted.

17. CB Byron Murphy, Washington

Concerns over size limitations will hound each of the top three cornerback prospects. Murphy told SiriusXM NFL radio hosts Alex Marvez and Kirk Morrison he's now up to 188 pounds. Otherwise, the first-team All-Pac 12 performer displays good route recognition, ball skills and physical play despite his lack of bulk.

16. CB Deandre Baker, Georgia

A lot of factors play into a cornerback's evaluation, but coverage skill remains the most important. Baker's slight frame (5'11" and 185 pounds) will have a negative effect on his draft status, but the reigning Thorpe Award winner can turn and stick with any wide receiver.

15. LT Greg Little, Ole Miss

The good far outweighs the bad regarding Little. The 21-year-old blocker is a natural athlete with the flexibility and movement skills to excel. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only 10 pressures last season. As the 6'6", 325-pound blocker matures, improved functional strength and technique could turn him into a dominant blindside protector.



14. CB Greedy Williams, LSU

A dividing line exists in Williams' evaluation. Purely from a coverage perspective, he's a potential top-10 pick because of a fluid lower body to mirror receivers and plenty of length at 6'3" and 184 pounds. But the 21-year-old defensive back is not a sudden athlete, nor the most physical.



13. EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

Clemson won two national championships in three years due, in part, to a stacked defensive front. Ferrell was the most productive of the bunch with 50 tackles for loss and 27 sacks during that stretch. The 2018 Ted Hendricks Award recipient wins with his initial burst, even though his lateral agility is lacking.

12. DT Rashan Gary, Michigan

Physically, Gary is everything a team wants in a defensive lineman. He's 6'5" and 287 pounds with an explosive first step and the strength to hold the point of attack as a base end or 3-technique. Teams must reconcile his relative lack of production despite his immense talent.

11. DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Wilkins is big (6'4", 315 pounds), strong, athletic, relentless, versatile, a team leader and highly intelligent as the reigning William V. Campbell Trophy winner. What's not to like about his game? His arms may be shorter than ideal and he can get caught in the wash of double-teams. That's about it.