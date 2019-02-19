Best NFL Fits for 2019 Draft's Top Quarterbacks

1 of 7

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Round Projection: Top 10 pick

Best Fits: New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos

Why He Fits:

Dwayne Haskins, contrary to what Stephen A. Smith says, is a pocket passer with a strong arm and very good poise for a one-year starter. The New York Giants are looking for a quarterback to sit behind Eli Manning for another season, and Haskins can do that while learning more about the position after so few starts in college. He fits the Giants' idea of a big, strong, prototypical passer who can win from the pocket.

The Jaguars need a massive upgrade at quarterback, and in Haskins, they might see a player similar to their last good quarterback—Byron Leftwich. Haskins has the arm talent to make throws to every level and is a much more accurate prospect than the man he'd be replacing. His poise and lack of panic is the opposite of what the Jaguars just experienced at quarterback with Blake Bortles.

The Broncos now have a short-term solution at quarterback with Joe Flacco. If John Elway keeps an open mind about this year's quarterback prospects, he'll like what he sees in Haskins. Haskins is able to read the entire field and push the ball with velocity and excellent timing. As a pure passer, Haskins is the best in the 2019 class and can win down the field or between the hashes. Haskins could use more experience and more reps against complex coverages since he didn't see many at Ohio State, but in Denver he would have time to learn behind Flacco.