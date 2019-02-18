NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell Trade and More

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is in full swing. Sure, free agency is still a few weeks away, and the draft isn't until the end of April, but significant decisions are in the process of being made.

Some players, like Kareem Hunt, Robert Alford and Brooks Reed have already found new homes. Others will soon be off the open market, as teams can begin designating franchise and transition tags on players on February 19.

Brown May Be Hurting His Own Market

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has requested a trade from the Steelers and who has publicly said goodbye to fans via social media, is almost certainly out of Pittsburgh

Brown has also taken to social media to air out some of his issues with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

These problems appear to be what sparked his discontent with the Steelers organization in the first place. While it's not at all uncommon for teammates to experience friction—especially during a trying stretch of the season—it's Brown's willingness to take his issues public that may be turning off potential employers.

This little nugget from Pro Football Talk's Peter King suggests as much.

"I think the more Antonio Brown tweets, the more he scares off potential suitors," King wrote. "(That's not just something I think. In the case of one team, it's something I know.)"

Brown is unquestionably a top-tier receiver, but at some point teams are going to likely start viewing the potential headache outweigh the benefits of his addition.

Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review recently wrote the following, which sums up the situation pretty perfectly.

"By insulting Roethlisberger and [head coach Mike] Tomlin, Brown might think that makes it impossible for the Steelers to keep him. But it also makes it more difficult for the Steelers to trade Brown. What's to keep Brown from turning on his next quarterback or next coach? The quarterbacks and coaches see that, and it trickles up to GMs and owners."

Steelers May Still Try to Tag and Trade Le'Veon Bell



Running Back Le'Veon Bell is also likely to leave the Steelers. He was given the franchise tag in 2018 but had zero interest in playing on a large one-year deal. Instead, he chose to sit out the season entirely, making no money in the process but also not subjecting his body to the wear and tear of an NFL season.

The plan, it would seem, was for Bell to save his body and to cash in big in 2019 free agency.

While Bell may still eventually earn his coveted long-term deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have the opportunity to tag Bell and hold onto his rights. They can then try trading him in order to at least get something in return.

While it may feel like the catalyst to more contract drama, tagging Bell is something the Steelers may still do, as Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported.

"The Steelers have 15 days, or until March 5, to use the transition tag on Bell, and all indications are coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert still intend to do that," Dulac wrote.

By giving Bell the transition tag, the Steelers would be able to match the offer sheet of another team, but they wouldn't receive any compensation if they do not. The idea is that Pittsburgh may still be able to trade Bell by matching said offer sheet and then moving him, or by convincing him to sign the transition tag and then trading him.

Under terms of the CBA, the Steelers would not be able to match an offer sheet and then trade Bell to the team that submitted it without Bell's approval.

While it's highly unlikely we ever see Bell on the field for the Steelers again, it seems the franchise is determined not to afford him a smooth exit.

Demarcus Lawrence Likely to Be Tagged

Pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence also received the franchise tag in 2018. He responded by providing the Dallas Cowboys with 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks and an interception.

More important than raw numbers, however, is the fact that Lawrence was regularly able to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This is a commodity that every NFL defense is searching for, so it's no surprise that Lawrence is widely viewed as the biggest potential prize in free agency, as Matt Verderame of FanSided pointed out:

This is why it also won't be surprising to hear that Dallas is willing to use the franchise tag on Lawrence again. The Cowboys can't afford for Lawrence to reach the open market, and franchising him is one way to prevent it while still working on long-term negotiations.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, has reported there is "no momentum" on such a long-term deal, and that Lawrence is "likely to be tagged on February 19.

Gronkowski Still Spending Time With Patriots

Unlike the aforementioned players, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't expected to be available either in free agency or via a trade this offseason. However, he has openly contemplated retirement while also not giving away much insight.

"That will be decided in a few weeks or so," Gronkowski said after winning the Super Bowl, per ESPN.

We're closing in on that "few weeks" timeframe and still don't have any more clarity about Gronkowski's future. One thing we do know is that Gronkowski hasn't suddenly separated himself from his teammates or the Patriots organization.

"[He] has still shown up at Gillette Stadium multiple times over the past couple of weeks," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reported. "He also made a visit to Boston Children's Hospital on Wednesday with his family, spending time with patients and donating $80,000."

This, of course, might not mean much of anything. However, it suggests that Gronkowski hasn't been at pro wrestling camp, on a Hollywood movie set or doing any other post-career activities that would suggest retirement is imminent.

For Patriots fans hoping to see Gronkowski play one more season, that represents at least a sliver of hope.