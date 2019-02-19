MLB Reportedly Adding Rules for Cameras, Video to Restrict Sign-Stealing

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visits 'Mornings With Maria' with Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on December 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote in February, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have been discussing a litany of rule changes, including a pitch clock and a universal designated hitter. 

However, swift regulations on another topic have been put in place to restrict sign stealing, per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday:

"Major League Baseball is cracking down on high-tech sign stealing. It is banning all non-broadcast outfield cameras from foul pole to foul pole as well as tightening restrictions on in-house video, several sources familiar with the new rules told SI. Teams violating the protocols face penalties that include the loss of draft picks and international spending money."

According to Verducci, "there is expectation" a final document outlining the restrictions and bans will be finished within two weeks and ready for the beginning of the 2019 season.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

