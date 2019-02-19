MLB Reportedly Adding Rules for Cameras, Video to Restrict Sign-Stealing

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote in February, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have been discussing a litany of rule changes, including a pitch clock and a universal designated hitter.

However, swift regulations on another topic have been put in place to restrict sign stealing, per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday:

"Major League Baseball is cracking down on high-tech sign stealing. It is banning all non-broadcast outfield cameras from foul pole to foul pole as well as tightening restrictions on in-house video, several sources familiar with the new rules told SI. Teams violating the protocols face penalties that include the loss of draft picks and international spending money."

According to Verducci, "there is expectation" a final document outlining the restrictions and bans will be finished within two weeks and ready for the beginning of the 2019 season.

