Demaryius Thomas Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Car Crash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (4) and Demaryius Thomas (87) celebrate after Watson's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered minor injuries after he rolled over his vehicle in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

Oscar Contreras of ABC-7 reported Thomas was one of three people riding in the vehicle when he lost control, and the car rolled into a "grassy median." Neither of the other two passengers were seriously injured.

Thomas, 31, played eight-and-a-half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans at the 2018 trade deadline. The Texans released Thomas on Tuesday.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

