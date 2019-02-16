Demaryius Thomas Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Car Crash

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered minor injuries after he rolled over his vehicle in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

Oscar Contreras of ABC-7 reported Thomas was one of three people riding in the vehicle when he lost control, and the car rolled into a "grassy median." Neither of the other two passengers were seriously injured.

Thomas, 31, played eight-and-a-half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans at the 2018 trade deadline. The Texans released Thomas on Tuesday.

