MLB's 'Moneyball' Power Rankings 2019: Who Is Overpaying/Underpaying the Most?

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Moneyball philosophy and ever-growing implementation of sabermetrics have had a profound impact on the way MLB teams are assembled.

Whether we're talking about a small-market club facing a payroll crunch or a large-market team with a seemingly endless cash flow, baseball is still a business.

It's all about getting the most value out of players, whether they're pre-arbitration guys contributing at young ages or big-money stars living up to their lofty paychecks.

So, which club will get the most bang for its buck in 2019?

That's what I set out to answer.

