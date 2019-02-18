The Most Pro-Ready Prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

While NFL and NCAA football games look nearly identical, there are significant differences. Terminology is different, schemes are more complex and, of course, the level of competition is much, much higher.

This is why teams are often on the lookout early in the draft for players who are "pro-ready." While having a high ceiling is ultimately more important, there's a lot to be said for a prospect who can step in and contribute right away.

Whether it's because a player is physically developed (as guys such as Saquon Barkley and Quenton Nelson were in 2018), versed in a pro-style system or has the football IQ and instincts to make a smooth transition, some fit this bill more than others.

Here, you'll find a look at the 10 most pro-ready prospects in the 2019 NFL draft class. While there's no guarantee these players will be successfully early—a lot of responsibility will rest on their franchises—they are ready to contribute.