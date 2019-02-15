2019 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 1st-Round Selection Order and Predictions

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The world of the NFL draft is never stagnant. Though most of this year's prospects have put several years of play onto film, NFL franchises are still nowhere near finished figuring out which ones will be successful pros.

The scouting combine—which kicks off on February 26—is right around the corner, and it's going to bring with it significant changes to draft boards. For now, the draft picture can only be based on what players have put on film, a few college all-star practices and recent developments.

You'll find some of the recent draft-related buzz below. First, though, we offer a revised Round 1 mock draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Combine Rescinds Invitation for Ferguson

The scouting combine didn't invite potential first-round pick Jeffery Simmons because of a 2016 arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman. Simmons recently suffered a torn ACL while preparing for predraft workouts. However, teams looking for insight into his arrest wouldn't be able to get any clarity at the combine.

Former Louisiana Tech pass-rusher Jaylon Ferguson now finds himself in a similar situation, as he has been uninvited to the combine for a simple battery conviction from his freshman year.

"We disagree with the NFL's position with regards to Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement. "Jaylon is a great person who made a mistake four years ago before he started playing college football. He was involved in a scuffle that resulted in him being charged with misdemeanor simple battery."

Ferguson is a potential first-round pick—CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently mocked him to the Rams at No. 31—but this development could push him out. At the very least, he'll no longer be able to perform alongside big-program pass-rushers in front of all 32 NFL franchises.

Steelers Won't Trade Brown Within Division

Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be on his way out of Pittsburgh. He's asked the Steelers to trade him and said goodbye to fans on social media on Twitter earlier this week. Unless the Steelers decide to play hardball and refuse to trade him, this development could end up affecting the draft significantly.

Would a receiver-needy team take a chance on a wideout in the first round if it can grab Brown, possibly for a lower-round investment? Some teams may not have the option.

"The Steelers, as I understand it, are against trading him in the division, and against trading him to the Patriots. They'll listen to offers from the other 27 teams," TheMMQB's Albert Breer recently wrote.

Interestingly, the Browns, Ravens and Patriots could all be in the market for a pass-catcher this offseason.

This doesn't preclude Brown from landing with a different team, though. Brown is 30, but he's also coming off his sixth straight season with at least 100 catches. His availability could push receivers down a few draft boards, at least until he lands with a new team.

Foles Likely Changing Teams

While the availability of Brown could impact how early some receivers get drafted, the availability of Nick Foles may do the same for quarterbacks. A quarterback-needy franchise could scoop up the former Super Bowl MVP instead of taking its chances on what is mostly a questionable quarterback class.

While it's possible the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to keep both Foles and Carson Wentz on the roster for another year, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reported it to be unlikely.

"Multiple people with knowledge of Foles' thinking, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told NJ Advance Media that it's 'unlikely' he returns to the Eagles as Carson Wentz's backup for 2019," Rosenblatt wrote. "Though, if Foles doesn't find the starting job he's seeking on the open market, that could change."

If Foles signs with another team or is franchise-tagged and traded, it could take one franchise out of the market for a quarterback in Round 1. Just like the Ravens' reported trade of Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos may have Denver out of that market.