NBA 3-Point Contest 2019: TV Schedule, Participants and Predicted Winner

Associated Press

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has returned to compete in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Curry ranks as the third-leading three-point shooter in the history of the NBA, and he will headline the competition at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, it will be anything but a walkover, as he will face serious competition from nine other competitors. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will attempt to defend the title he won last year in Los Angeles, and Curry's brother, Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers, will try to earn the crown as well.

The Three-Point Contest will commence at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be televised by TNT.

Participants

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings: +450

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: +450

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers: +550

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets: +900

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: +900

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets: +900

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors: +1,200

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks: +1,200

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks: +1,500

Odds per OddsShark.

Stephen Curry won the Three-Point Contest in 2015, and he has often shown off his brilliant long-distance shooting in the Warriors' most important games. He is connecting on 44.4 percent of his three-point shots this season, while Seth Curry is hitting 46.5 percent of long-distance attempts.

Veteran Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks is competing in the event, and the 40-year-old could be making his final appearance in the shooting contest.

He joked that he may need more than the minute the shooters get to fire up all of this three-point shots, because of his size and age, per Marc Stein of the New York Times and the SteinLine Newsletter.

Prediction

This Three-Point Contest looks like it belongs to Stephen Curry.

There are a number of reasons for this, and the most important is that he is the best outside shot in the game. There may be others with better numbers, but the belief here is when the game is on the line—and the bigger the game the better—he is the player any coach, teammate or fan would want taking the shot.

The other factor is his brother's inclusion. He will not want to lose to his younger sibling, and that will bring about his best effort. With the All-Star weekend in North Carolina, the Curry brothers will want to put on a show for the fans from their home state.

Stephen Curry wins an exciting Three-Point Contest. Look for Seth Curry to come in second and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets to put on a strong showing as well.