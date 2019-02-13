Watch Tottenham's Heung-Min Son's Gorgeous Champions League Volley vs. Dortmund

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Tottenham gave themselves a great chance of advancing to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with their performance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, and this goal by Heung-Min Son made a huge difference.

The forward broke the scoreless tie in the 47th minute with an impressive finish off the cross from Jan Vertonghen.

This opened up the floodgates for Spurs, who won 3-0 at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of the round-of-16 match.

Son has been a key part of Tottenham's success in all competitions this year, but the volley was his first Champions League goal in seven appearances.