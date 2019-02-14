2019 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's Class

0 of 10

Talented players under the age of 26 rarely hit the free-agent market. This list covers 10 who will likely be coveted this offseason.

Rookie salaries are laid out for incoming prospects—minus offsetting language. Four service years later, NFL players have the freedom to negotiate new contracts through their agents with production as leverage.

Free agents with fewer than four accredited years are restricted to their current team via tender but allowed to negotiate with other clubs. The original squad can match outside offers. If not, it allows the player to sign elsewhere.

Focusing on the aforementioned free-agent designations (restricted and unrestricted), we'll highlight the top 10 talents in the 25-and-under category of this year's free-agent class. Past production and perceived potential were the determining factors for this list.

The selections feature players who will be 25 years old or younger at the start of the 2019 season, which opens September 5.