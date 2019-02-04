Super Bowl 2020: Date, Location, Vegas Odds and Team Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The two Super Bowl 53 participants are the favorites to get back to the NFL's championship game next season.

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots possess the best odds to reach Super Bowl 54, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are directly beneath them on the odds chart.

At the opposite end of the list sit the Miami Dolphins, who carry the longest odds to reach the championship tilt in their home stadium.

Super Bowl 54 will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and it will be the 11th time the city in south Florida plays host to the Super Bowl.

In the last Super Bowl to be played in Miami, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Super Bowl 54 Information

Date: February 2, 2020

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Super Bowl 54 Odds

Los Angeles Rams (+700: Bet $100 to win $700)

New England (+700)

Los Angeles Chargers (+800)

Kansas City (+800)

Indianapolis (+1,000)

New Orleans (+1,000)

Chicago (+1,300)

Pittsburgh (+1,500)

Green Bay (+1,800)

Minnesota (+2,000)

Dallas (+2,000)

Philadelphia (+2,000)

Atlanta (+3,000)

Baltimore (+3,000)

Cleveland (+3,000)

Houston (+4,000)

Seattle (+4,000)

San Francisco (+4,500)

Carolina (+5,000)

Jacksonville (+5,000)

New York Giants (+5,000)

Tennessee (+6,000)

Tampa Bay (+6,500)

Arizona (+10,000)

Buffalo (+10,000)

Cincinnati (+10,000)

Denver (+10,000)

Detroit (+10,000)

New York Jets (+10,000)

Oakland (+10,000)

Washington (+15,000)

Miami (+30,000)

Prediction

Bears over Colts

The Rams will be seen as one of the favorites to advance to Super Bowl 54 out of the NFC, but we like the potential the Chicago Bears displayed in Matt Nagy's first season as head coach.

Chicago made waves during the 2018 regular season with its defensive play, and we should see similar results out of the Khalil Mack-led group with Chuck Pagano replacing Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

While the defense will remain strong, Chicago's offense experiences an uptick of production, as Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky receive a full offseason to further their connection.

The Bears should have most of their offensive core returning in 2019, which gives Trubisky the full offseason to fine tune his chemistry with players such as Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen.

Sean McVay's Rams will be seen as a candidate to get back to the Super Bowl because of the motivation laid down by the deflating loss in Super Bowl 53.

New Orleans should be in the mix again with Drew Brees still at the helm, while Philadelphia could be considered an option to make the Super Bowl if Carson Wentz remains healthy.

If you're looking for a long shot out of the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers might be the play if Jimmy Garoppolo returns to 100 percent.

Over in the AFC, New England is the favorite to make it to the Super Bowl until it is beaten.

Kansas City came close to knocking the Patriots off their throne, but it's going to need a better showing out of its defense to complement Patrick Mahomes in his second season under center.

The Los Angeles Chargers should be part of the title conversation again, as long as Philip Rivers doesn't drop off since he has one of the better young defenses in the NFL on his side.

While all of those teams have good odds to advance to Super Bowl 54, we're going with the Indianapolis Colts out of the AFC.

In Frank Reich's first season as head coach, Andrew Luck produced one of the best seasons of his career, and he's got a nice collection of weapons around him that includes Marlon Mack, T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Indianapolis' defense should also experience improvements, with Darius Leonard hoping to add to his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Another reason why we're high on the Colts is they drafted well in Reich's first season, and by adding a few pieces through the draft, they'll have enough firepower to take down the Patriots, which is something the head coach did as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52.

In the projected Bears-Colts matchup, defense reigns supreme, and although Luck is the more experienced quarterback, Trubisky is the signal-caller who takes advantage of his defense's playmaking ability and leads his team to a championship.

