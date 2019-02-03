Super Bowl 2019 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Patriots vs. Rams

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

For the sixth time in the past 18 seasons, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

In the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, the Patriots took down the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The previous record was Super Bowl VII in 1973, when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins, 14-7.

This year's Super Bowl featured plenty of punts through the first three quarters, before the Patriots made some big plays in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

Below is a quarter-by-quarter look at how Super Bowl LIII unfolded, as New England continued its dynasty with another championship.

First Quarter

The Rams won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, leading to the Patriots receiving the opening kickoff. However, things didn't start well for New England, as Tom Brady was intercepted by Los Angeles linebacker Cory Littleton on the opening drive.

The Rams couldn't capitalize following the turnover, going three-and-out on their first drive.

With the game still scoreless, the Patriots had an opportunity to get on the board with 5:35 to go in the quarter, but Stephen Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

Neither team had a chance to score after that in a fairly uneventful opening quarter.

End of first quarter: New England 0, Los Angeles 0

Second Quarter

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After the Rams punted on the first possession of the quarter, the Patriots took the lead on their next drive. Gostkowski redeemed himself after his earlier miss, booting a 42-yard field goal with 10:29 to go in the quarter.

New England 3, Los Angeles 0

The Rams and Patriots traded punts the next three possessions, before New England drove into Los Angeles territory with less than two minutes to go in the quarter. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Rams' 32-yard line, the Patriots opted to go for it. But Brady threw an incomplete pass, turning it over on downs.

Los Angeles couldn't capitalize, as it punted for the sixth time in the first half on its next possession. New England ran out the clock to end the first half and keep its three-point lead.

It was the second-lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history behind only Super Bowl IX (Steelers 2, Vikings 0).

End of second quarter: New England 3, Los Angeles 0

Third Quarter

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The quarter opened with four straight punts, two from each team. For the Rams, that marked eight straight drives that ended with punts to open the game.

However, Los Angeles' defense kept them in the game, and punter Johnny Hekker fared well, even setting a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt in the quarter.

The Rams finally got on the board late in the quarter, tying the game at 3-3 on a 53-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 2:11 to go.

New England 3, Los Angeles 3

This was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl through three quarters, as well as the first time there were no touchdowns through three quarters of the Super Bowl.

End of third quarter: New England 3, Los Angeles 3

Fourth Quarter

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

After the Rams punted for the ninth time, the Patriots put together the best drive of the game. Starting at New England's 31-yard line, Brady completed four consecutive passes, the last of which was a 29-yard strike to Rob Gronkowski that put the Pats at the Rams' 2-yard line.

On the next play, Sony Michel punched it in from 2 yards out for the only touchdown of the game.

New England 10, Los Angeles 3

The Rams' offense started to get in a rhythm on their ensuing drive, picking up two first downs and moving into New England territory with a pair of nice passes by Jared Goff. However, on a second-and-10 from the Patriots' 27, Goff was intercepted by New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 4:17 to go.

Although the Patriots started deep in their own territory, they orchestrated a great drive to seal the game. New England kept the ball on the ground, with Michel and Rex Burkhead each picking up a first down on long runs.

Gostkowski kicked a 41-yard field goal with 1:12 to go, pushing the Patriots' lead to 10 points.

New England 13, Los Angeles 3

With it being a two-possession game, the Rams turned to Zuerlein to try to kick a 48-yard field goal on their next drive. However, Zuerlein missed the attempt with five seconds remaining, the Patriots took over and Brady took a knee to secure the Super Bowl victory.

Final: New England 13, Los Angeles 3