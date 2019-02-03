Patriots Player: Jared Goff Will 'S--t His Pants' Under Pressure in Super Bowl

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots apparently don't have a lot of faith in Jared Goff going into Super Bowl LIII.

According to Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the Patriots believe the Los Angeles Rams quarterback would struggle if he sees the type of pressure they have shown other quarterbacks:

"We believe that he'll [s--t] in his pants," one player told Giardi.

Sunday will only be Goff's fourth career playoff game, second away from home, and his numbers haven't been too impressive so far. He has just two touchdowns and one interception in three games, totaling a 78.9 quarterback rating.

Even in a small sample size, this is a significant drop from his 100.8 quarterback rating during the regular season over the past two years.

The Patriots' pass rush has also gotten much scarier after a mediocre regular season.

Only the Oakland Raiders had fewer sacks than New England this year, but the defense tallied two sacks against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers and four against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The unit combined for 17 quarterback hits in two playoff games.

This type of effort against the Rams could be key to the Patriots securing a second Super Bowl title in three years.

Still, Goff's play was a big reason the Rams were able to come from behind to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game. He will get a chance to prove his doubters wrong once again Sunday against the Patriots.