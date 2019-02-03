TMZ: NFL Advised Los Angeles Rams to Increase Home Security Before Super Bowl 53

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams players and coaches were reportedly advised by the NFL prior to leaving for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta to take measures to prevent their L.A.-area homes from getting broken into.

According to TMZ Sports, NFL officials suggested to Rams players and coaches that they have someone house-sit, park an extra car in the driveway, increase surveillance or hire home security to deter potential burglars during their absence.

In September, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods had his home broken into while L.A. was facing the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football as part of a widespread Los Angeles burglary ring targeting athletes and celebrities.

Per TMZ Sports, 10 gang members were arrested and charged for the string of robberies, and one of Woods' neighbors calling the police helped lead to the capture of one suspect.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and current Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was also a target. His home was broken into on multiple occasions, including once during Game 7 of the 2017 World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros.

According to TMZ Sports, several Rams players and coaches took the NFL's advice and upgraded their security systems or hired security personnel.

Of course, the Rams will have attention turned elsewhere Sunday when they clash with the New England Patriots.