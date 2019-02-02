Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Final Scores and Results from Round 1 Bracket

TPN/Getty Images

Twelve nations officially qualified Saturday for the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, which will be held at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, in November.

The qualifying nations will join last year's semifinalists (France, Spain, Croatia and the United States) as well as two wild cards (Argentina and Great Britain) in the 18-team field.

In the qualifiers, nations played four singles matches and one doubles match with the first team to three wins advancing to the finals in November.

Here is a rundown of the 12 best-of-five qualifying matchups that took place in 12 different nations across the globe on Friday and Saturday, courtesy of DavisCup.com.

Qualifying Results

[1] Belgium def. Brazil (3-1)

[2] Serbia def. Uzbekistan (3-2)

[3] Australia def. Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-0)

[4] Italy def. India (3-1)

[5] Germany def. Hungary (5-0)

Russia def. [6] Switzerland (3-1)

[7] Kazakhstan def. Portugal (3-1)

Netherlands def. [8] Czech Republic (3-1)

Colombia def. [9] Sweden (3-0)

Chile def. [10] Austria (3-2)

[11] Canada def. Slovakia (3-2)

[12] Japan def. China (3-2)

Belgium 3, Brazil 1

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) def. Arthur De Greef (BEL) (6-3, 6-2)

Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) def. Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) (6-4, 6-4)

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (BEL) def. Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares (BRA) (6-4, 7-6 (4))

Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) def. Thiago Monteiro (BRA) (6-3) (6-4)

Despite playing without David Goffin, top-seeded Belgium managed to get past Brazil in a series of away matches on a clay court.

Brazil had the advantage in terms of the surfaces and the fact that it was playing at home, but it had no answer for Kimmer Coppejans, who won a pair of singles matches, including the clincher over Thiago Monteiro:

Most impressively, the unheralded Belgian doubles team of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen upset Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares, who are double specialists.

If Belgium can get Goffin back for the finals in November, it will have a chance to make some noise and go on a deep run.

Serbia 3, Uzbekistan 2

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) def. Sanjar Fayziev (UZB) (7-6 (4), 6-3)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) def. Denis Istomin (UZB) (6-2, 6-4)

Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin (UZB) def. Nikola Milojevic and Viktor Troicki (SRB) (2-6, 6-1, 6-3)

Denis Istomin (UZB) def. Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (6-3, 6-4)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) def. Sanjar Fayziev (UZB) (4-6, 6-3, 6-0)

Playing without reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, Serbia needed to go down to the wire in order to beat Uzbekistan on Saturday.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, Serbia dropped the next two matches, as Uzbekistan won a doubles tilt and Denis Istomin then beat Dusan Lajovic in singles.

Filip Krajinovic came through in the clutch, though, by beating Sanjar Fayziev in a three-set thriller:

Krajinovic dropped the first set, but he battled back to win the second and then overwhelmed Fayziev 6-0 in the third to move Serbia into the finals.

Australia 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

John Millman (AUS) def. Damir Dzumhur (BIH) (6-3, 6-2)

Alex De Minaur (AUS) def. Mirza Basic (BIH) (6-3, 7-6 (0))

John Peers and Jordan Thompson (AUS) def. Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic (BIH) (7-5, 6-1)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) def. Nermin Fatic (BIH) (6-1, 7-6 (2))

The absence of top Aussie players Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios did little to slow down Australia in its 4-0 throttling of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Australia utilized five different players, and they were all victorious on Friday and Saturday.

John Millman set the tone with an easy win over Damir Dzumhur in the first singles match, while the tandem of John Peers and Jordan Thompson clinched a spot in the finals with their doubles win:

In Australia's four matches, it did not drop a single set, which bodes well for its chances in Madrid.

Italy 3, India 1

Andreas Seppi (ITA) def. Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) (6-4, 6-2)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) (6-4, 6-3)

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan (IND) def. Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli (ITA) (4-6, 6-3, 6-4)

Andreas Seppi (ITA) def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) (6-1, 6-4)

Italy used its superior talent to overwhelm India on Friday and Saturday and advance to the Davis Cup Finals with a 3-1 triumph.

Andreas Seppi was one of the top overall players to compete in the Davis Cup qualifiers, and he didn't disappoint with a pair of easy singles wins, including the clincher over Prajnesh Gunneswaran:

India did make things interesting by winning a doubles match thanks largely to the expertise of Rohan Bopanna, but it was overmatched in the singles competition.

Italy has the makings of a dark horse despite not having won a Davis Cup title since 1976.

Germany 5, Hungary 0

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) def. Zsombor Piros (HUN) (6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4)

Alexander Zverev (GER) def. Peter Nagy (HUN) (6-2, 6-2)

Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) def. Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy (HUN) (6-2, 6-3)

Alexander Zverev (GER) def. Gabor Borsos (HUN) (6-3, 6-4)

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) def. David Szintai (HUN) (6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5)

No team looked more dominant in qualifying than Germany, as it crushed Hungary 5-0.

The Germans had a pair of strong singles players on the team in Alexander Zverev and Philipp Kohlschreiber, who both took care of business.

Germany also had success in doubles, as Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff prevailed to stamp the squad's ticket to Madrid:

The presence of Zverev is reason enough to think that Germany could be a tough out when the finals begin in November.

If he is on his game like he was with wins on Friday and Saturday, he is good enough to go on a winning streak that could propel Germany into Davis Cup contention.

Russia 3, Switzerland 1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) def. Henri Laaksonen (SUI) (7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-2)

Karen Khachanov (RUS) def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) (6-3, 7-5)

Jerome Kym and Henri Laaksonen (SUI) def. Evgeny Donskoy and Andrey Rublev (RUS) (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1))

Karen Khachanov (RUS) def. Henri Laaksonen (SUI) (6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-4)

The biggest qualifier upset on paper came courtesy of Russia, as it ousted sixth-seeded Switzerland 3-1.

In actuality, the result wasn't a big surprise since Switzerland played without its two best players in Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

Russia took advantage by winning all three of the singles matches that were played.

Karen Khachanov won two of them, including the clincher over Henri Laaksonen in three sets:

Khachanov had to endure a pair of tiebreaks in the final match, and he was able to do so before closing out Laaksonen 6-4 in the final set.

With Switzerland out and the possibility of Federer playing in the Davis Cup no longer in place, it is undoubtedly a major hit to the tournament.

Kazakhstan 3, Portugal 1

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) def. Joao Sousa (POR) (6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4)

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) def. Pedro Sousa (POR) (6-2, 6-0)

Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa (POR) def. Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) (3-6, 6-3, 6-4)

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) def. Joao Sousa (POR) (6-4, 6-1)

Although it was the seeded side, Kazakhstan arguably pulled off a slight upset in beating Portugal 3-1 to advance to the finals.

More was expected out of Portugal due primarily to the presence of Joao Sousa, but he disappointed by losing both of his singles matches.

In the deciding match, Sousa fell in straight sets to Mikhail Kukushkin, who went 2-0 for the Kazakh team:

Portugal's only win came in doubles with Sousa and Gastao Elias managing a three-set victory after falling behind 1-0.

That win did not provide Portugal with as much momentum as expected, though, as Sousa could not capitalize.

Netherlands 3, Czech Republic 1

Jiri Vesely (CZE) def. Tallon Griekspoor (NED) (5-7, 6-4, 6-4)

Robin Haase (NED) def. Lukas Rosol (CZE) (6-2, 6-4)

Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) def. Lukas Rosol and Jiri Vesely (CZE) (7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (7))

Robin Haase (NED) def. Jiri Lehecka (CZE) (6-4, 2-6, 6-3)

In what was perhaps another minor upset, the Netherlands took down the Czech Republic 3-1 behind the play of veteran Robin Haase.

Haase went 3-0, as he won a doubles match and both of his singles matches, including a three-setter over Jiri Lehecka to clinch the win for his country:

Haase came through in a big way for the Netherlands, especially since it fell behind 1-0 after Jiri Vesely beat Tallon Griekspoor in the opener.

The combination of Vesely and Lukas Rosol seemed to give the Czechs an edge on paper, but they had no answer for Haase in the end.

Colombia 4, Sweden 0

Santiago Giraldo (COL) def. Elias Ymer (SWE) (6-2, 6-4)

Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros (COL) def. Mikael Ymer (SWE) (6-1, 6-2)

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (COL) def. Markus Eriksson and Robert Lindstedt (SWE) (6-3, 6-4)

Alejandro Gonzalez (COL) def. Elias Ymer (SWE) (6-3, 6-3)

Colombia is through to the Davis Cup finals for the first time in its history after sweeping past Sweden 4-0 on Friday and Saturday.

Sweden was overpowered from start to finish, as Colombia didn't drop a set and the Swedes didn't win more than four games in a single set.

Elias and Mikael Ymer combined to go 0-3 in singles play, while the Colombian team of Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah prevailed to clinch the overall win for their country.

There is little doubt that playing at home on a clay surface gave Colombia a huge advantage, and it made the most of that fact.

Chile 3, Austria 2

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) def. Jurij Rodionov (AST) (7-5, 7-5)

Dennis Novak (AST) def. Christian Garin (CHI) (6-4, 6-4)

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer (AST) def. Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (CHI) (6-4, 2-6, 7-5)

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) def. Dennis Novak (AST) (6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2))

Christian Garin (CHI) def. Jurij Rodionov (AST) (6-2, 6-1)

Chile exercised some Davis Cup road demons to beat Austria 3-2 and advance to the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday.

The Chilean side was down 2-1 through three matches, but Nicolas Jarry and Christian Garin came through with a singles win each to complete the comeback.

Garin was especially dominant in the clincher, as he dropped just three games to Austria's Jurij Rodionov in a straight-sets win:

Prior to Saturday's win, Chile had lost seven of its previous eight ties away from home.

Although Chile was away for the qualifier, it may have felt like home since the matches took place on clay, which actually played to Chile's advantage.

Canada 3, Slovakia 2

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) def. Filip Horansky (SVK) (6-4, 7-5)

Martin Klizan (SVK) def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) (7-5, 6-3)

Martin Klizan and Filip Polasek (SVK) def. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov (CAN) (3-6, 7-5, 6-3)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) def. Martin Klizan (SVK) (7-6 (4), 6-4)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) def. Norbert Gombos (SVK) (6-3, 6-4)

Canada did not have Milos Raonic in action against Slovakia in the qualifiers, but it still managed to pull off a 3-2 win in the away tie.

The Canadians used only Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime in their five matches, and the strategy paid dividends in the end.

After losing a singles match to Filip Horansky and losing a doubles match alongside Shapovalov, the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime performed when it mattered most by beating Norbert Gombos in straight sets to clinch a spot in the finals:

The key win, however, may have come in the penultimate match when Shapovalov beat veteran Martin Klizan, who was undefeated in his previous two matches.

Canada's lack of depth likely won't get it far in the Davis Cup Finals, but if they can convince Raonic to play, then the Canadians may have enough to be a threat.

Japan 3, China 2

Zhe Li (CHN) def. Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) (6-3, 6-2)

Taro Daniel (JPN) def. Ze Zhang (CHN) (7-6 (3), 6-4)

Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang (CHN) def. Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) (5-7, 7-5, 6-4)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) def. Yibing Wu (CHN) (6-2, 6-0)

Taro Daniel (JPN) def. Zhe Li (CHN) (6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3)

In a rivalry tie, Japan came from behind to defeat China and advance to the Davis Cup Finals.

Through three matches, China surprisingly led 2-1, but the combination of Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel performed under pressure.

Nishioka made quick work of Yibing Wu in straight sets before Daniel prevailed in a three-setter over Zhe Li to clinch it.

Daniel is Japan's best-known player without Kei Nishikori in the fold, and his two singles wins were key in overcoming a tough and scrappy Chinese team.

A Nishikori-Daniel tandem would make facing Japan a scary thought for the other 17 teams in the Davis Cup Finals, but it remains to be seen if Nishikori will take part.