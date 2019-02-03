NFL Draft 2019: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Once the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway on February 26, all existing mock drafts will, in essence, go out the window.

While Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen are virtually guaranteed to come off the board within the top three selections, plenty of other draft prospects in the 2019 class could see their fortunes rise—or plummet—depending on the results of their drills.

In the meantime, Super Bowl LIII looms on the horizon. As such, mock draft season won't begin in earnest until Sunday's big game is in the rearview mirror.

Still, it's always a useful exercise to break down each team's needs and which prospects may fit them. Let's take a look at a first-round mock draft and then peer closer at the teams that have multiple selections on Day 1.

2019 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

31. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

32. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Teams with Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have three selections in Round 1: their own pick at No. 4, the pick they acquired from the Chicago Bears at No. 24 and the pick they acquired from the Dallas Cowboys at No. 27 overall.

That No. 27 selection, in particular, could net a ton more capital for Oakland if the team decides to trade it away to someone looking to trade back up into the end of Round 1 to grab their guy.

But assuming the Raiders were to keep all three of their selections, which players might they look to grab on Day 1?

We'll start with Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Raiders selected two defensive tackles in the 2018 NFL draft, but their work on the front seven is not done, and Williams would be difficult to pass up at No. 4.

Though he was a rotational player in the 2017 season, Williams burst on to the scene last season and made himself known on a Crimson Tide roster full of standouts. He had a quiet night in the CFP National Championship against Clemson, but to be fair, so did most of Alabama's defense. It shouldn't affect his draft stock come April.

Toward the end of Round 1, the Raiders could look to add some pass-rushing help in the form of Boston College's Zach Allen, which they desperately need. Head coach Jon Gruden got to know Allen during the Senior Bowl, and there's no question the Raiders could eye him here.

Oakland amassed only 13 sacks this season, with rookie Arden Key having to step up after the team waived Bruce Irvin. He totaled only one sack. Meanwhile, Allen collected 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

The Raiders are also in desperate need of some young blood in the backfield, and while they would be the first and only team to select a running back in Round 1 in this scenario, they may also take a look at Alabama's Damien Harris.

Harris didn't get overused by the Tide offense, meaning he's fresh for the NFL, and he averaged seven yards per carry last year. He's just the kind of infusion of young talent the Raiders need in their backfield.

Green Bay Packers

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have an unusually high selection in Round 1 of this year's draft—No. 12 overall—thanks to a rare poor season. Green Bay also owns the New Orleans' Saints selection at No. 30 overall thanks to their draft-day exchange last year.

And the Pack have plenty of needs they could look to address in Round 1, assuming they don't trade back or trade out.

At No. 12, Florida defensive end Jachai Polite is a no-brainer and a name bandied about in Green Bay circles frequently by mock drafters.

Edge-rusher is arguably Green Bay's biggest need heading into this year's draft, and while former general manager Ted Thompson couldn't be counted on to address need, instead prioritizing value, Brian Gutekunst may be more likely to get this need taken care of the right away.

Since Clay Matthews is a free agent this spring, the Packers need to plan for the future here. Sure, Kyler Fackrell netted the team 10.5 sacks in 2018, but he shouldn't be Green Bay's premier edge-rusher.

Toward the end of the first round, the Packers could look to strengthen their offensive line, particularly the interior. Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner would likely kick inside to guard at the NFL level, which is exactly where the Packers need the most help.

But Green Bay has always prized versatility in its offensive line prospects, and that's what Risner offers. He could replace either Byron Bell or Lane Taylor on the interior but has the potential to move back outside to tackle later in his career if needed.