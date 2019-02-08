2019 NFL Combine: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Names

1 of 11

Jon Barash/Associated Press

Obvious names like Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and LSU linebacker Devin White aren't included here because they're expected to crush their workouts and maintain their status as top prospects.

However, the following noteworthy players can use their performance as a catapult into a different stratosphere since question marks surround their skill sets.

DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (pictured): Lawrence's disappointing junior campaign ended with a suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance. The combine can serve as a reminder why NFL scouts were enamored with the 350-pounder who moves so well for his size. Lawrence will also have the opportunity to address any of these issues with teams.

DT Khalen Saunders, Western Carolina: Yes, the 320-pound Saunders can do an amazing backflip, but he can do so much more. After a dominant senior campaign, he shined at the Senior Bowl, too. Now, the FCS product can prove he belongs with the best athletes on field turf.

OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida: Alabama's Jonah Williams is this year's top offensive tackle prospct, but the draft-day order may work out differently. Williams' lack of length raises questions about whether he'll move inside in the NFL. That provides an opportunity for Taylor to take over the top spot just by being himself in workouts. If Taylor's measurements raise no red flags and he moves as well during position workouts as he does on film, he could easily leave Indianapolis as OT1.

TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss: The Rebels tight end has a chance to raise his profile in a loaded class. Knox is a great all-around athlete who walked onto the Ole Miss program. In high school, he played quarterback, ran on the 4x200-meter relay team and even won a slam dunk competition. His athleticism translates to the field even though he wasn't allotted many opportunities in the Rebels offense.

WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State: In a program defined by elite NFL talent, Campbell set a school record with 90 receptions last season. Additionally, the first-team All-Big Ten performer is able to run a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.