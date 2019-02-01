'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Super Bowl Edition

'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Super Bowl EditionFebruary 2, 2019
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club
The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps
Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day
The season finale of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.
Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Derwin James, Terrell Owens and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Chip Kelly: 'Anybody That Wants a Good QB' Should Sign Kap