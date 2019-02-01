Chip Kelly: 'Anybody That Wants a Good Quarterback' Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Add former San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly to the list of people who think Colin Kaepernick should get another chance to play in the NFL.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Kelly said Kaepernick would be "ready to go" if he got a tryout with a team and that "anybody that wants a good quarterback" should sign him.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters this week that Kaepernick has gone unsigned because teams don't believe he can help them win games.

"I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do," he said. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

Mark Geragos, Kaepernick's attorney, responded to Goodell's comments during an appearance on NBC's Today:

Kaepernick is locked in a collusion grievance against the NFL after the two sides failed to reach a settlement in November.

The former 49ers quarterback has gone unsigned for the past two seasons. He led the player movement of protesting during the national anthem starting in 2016 by first sitting on the bench and later taking a knee out of respect to the military and veterans.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games under Kelly's watch during the 2016 season.