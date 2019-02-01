Businessman Ketan Shah Accused of Super Bowl 53 Ticket Scam, Mom Alleged Victim

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Georgia businessman Ketan Shah is being accused of scamming more than $1 million from approximately a dozen people, according to WSB-TV's Nicole Carr.

Per Carr, Shah allegedly accepted money from people while promising to come through with Super Bowl LIII tickets, with the game set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. He has since gone missing.

"It was a similar promise to all the other people who bought tickets," Minish Shah (no relation) told Carr. "One hundred level seating with access to the concierge lounge and a few pre-parties. I find the whole situation kind of bizarre, and hopefully, there will be some kind of logical explanation."

The alleged scam has gone on for months, with one case dating back to at least November. Some customers made a number of payments only to be left hanging as the game approaches. The biggest sum Shah reportedly received was a whopping $500,000.

Among the people Shah allegedly ripped off is his mother, who handed over $36,000 to her son. Shah's mother contacted police but opted not to press charges.

The Gwinnett County police are interested in getting answers from the suspect.

"We'd certainly like to get his side and see if there's something more ... some trouble that he's been in," Gwinnett County Police Corporal Wilbert Rundles said, per Carr. "It's a very odd situation that you would take people this close to you and scam this kind of money—any money—but especially this large of an amount, and then just disappear."

The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.